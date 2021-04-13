Margarito Mendieta Jr., 79, of Portage, passed away at 6:20 a.m., Monday, April 12, 2021 at Bridge Hospice in Bowling Green, Ohio. Mike was born in Cass City, Michigan on November 15, 1941 to Margarito Mendieta Sr. and Lorenza (Sauceda) Mendieta.
Mike attended Bowling Green City Schools and was a member of St. Aloysius church in Bowling Green, Ohio. He was retired from Glass Tech and was a long haul truck drive for many years prior to that. Mike enjoyed fishing, was an avid bowler, collecting arrowheads, and watching baseball and football games. He also loved to garden and had a beautiful vegetable garden each year. He enjoyed sharing his little harvest with all who visited.
He is survived by his Brother, Joe (Jane) Mendieta, Pete (Mary) Mendieta, and Richard (Margie) Mendieta. Daughter Margarita (Margie) Mendieta, Ruben “Michael” (Scott Bailey) Mendieta and his youngest daughter Lori (Jeff) Riehl. He was also blessed with five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren that were a source of pride for him.
He was proceeded in death by his father Margarito Mendieta Sr., mother Lorenza Mendieta, brother Danny Mendieta, and sister Geneva Mendieta Hernandez.
A Funeral Service for Mike will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, 1460 W Wooster Street, Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Burial will immediately follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, Bowling Green. Those attending the service will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.
