Margarete “Marge” Willman, known to many as “The Burger King Lady”, 94, of Millbury, OH passed away December 5, 2021 at Orchard Villa in Oregon. She was born September 28, 1927 to Floyd and Bertha (Jackman) Dillon in Adrian, Michigan. They moved to Putnam County in Ohio and then to Henry County in Ohio, in the village of Hamler, Ohio where she graduated in 1945. She married Robert J. Willman in 1947. They were married for 42 years before he died in 1989.
Surviving are her 2 children, Robert (Linda) Willman and Debbie Willman; grandson, Jason (Jaclyn) Willman; great granddaughters, Adelyn Willman and Frankie Anderson; great grandsons, Anaxander Willman and Will Anderson; brother, Gene Dillon; and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Betty Bischoff; sister-in-law, Suzie Dillon; and infant sister.
Marge was a former member of Clark St. United Methodist Church in Toledo. She was most recently a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Millbury. She was also involved with Navarre School in Toledo with the PTA and Mother’s Club and was a Cub Scout leader for Pack 60 Navarre School and a Brownie’s Girl Scout leader. She worked Woolworth and Woolco at the Woodville Mall for 25 years, Chris Berman’s Supper Club, Chick-Fil-A, White Tower in Napolean and Toledo, school crossing guard at Northwood School for 4 years, 15 years at Burger King as a drive-thru cashier on Woodville Road. She worked 55 years away from home.
She loved working with people, telling jokes, dancing the polka, doing crossword puzzles, camping, going out west with her husband, deer hunting, and best of all, going to see her grandson in all of his sports. No matter where it was, she seldom missed a game. She enjoyed getting together with her best friends, Milly, Nancy, Charlene, Lenora, Judy and Elba. Together they would tell jokes, play games, gossip and eat. Her family has lived in Millbury since 1965.
Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel on Sunday December 12, 2021 from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at the funeral home on Monday, December 13 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Marge’s name can be directed to the American Heart Association or Alzheimer’s Association.