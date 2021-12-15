Margaret “Peg” Ann Keller (nee Stagner) died peacefully after prolonged illness (not Covid related) on December 3, 2021.
Peg was born on August 4, 1946 to Reinhart and Lucy Stagner in Toledo, Ohio. She graduated from Lake High School in Wood County, Ohio in 1964, Capital University in 1969 and completed her master’s degree at Baldwin Wallace in 1990. She enjoyed 34 years teaching primarily at Roehm Middle School in Berea as mentor and friend to a host of students and fellow teachers.
Peg is survived by her husband Leon of 53 years, her children, Benjamin (Nicole) Keller and Marjorie (Kevin) White and their children, Kayleigh and Nathan White; her siblings, Linda (Dean, deceased) Mabus, Mary (David) Varwig, Joseph (Brooke) Stagner and Rebecca (Martin) Mang and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 26535 Pemberville Road, Perrysburg, OH 43551 on Tuesday, December 21st at 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held privately at Lake Township Cemetery, Walbridge, Ohio.
Messages and memories can be shared at www.bakerfuneralberea.com OR Peg’s Facebook Page. In honor of Peg and in lieu of flowers or other support, we request that you consider donating to The Education Foundation’s Enrichment Grant Fund at the Berea City School District where she taught for many years, https://www.educationfoundationberea.org/pegkeller.html