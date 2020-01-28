Margaret “Micky” Hastings - Sentinel-Tribune: Obituaries

Margaret “Micky” Hastings

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, January 28, 2020 8:59 am

Margaret “Micky” Hastings Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

A Celebration of Life Service for Margaret “Micky” Hastings will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at First United Methodist Church. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m.

Dunn Funeral Home, Bowling Green.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.
  • Print

Posted in on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 8:59 am.

Recommended
Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2020, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]