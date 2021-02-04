Margaret Leah Rosen (nee Riegle), 94 years, of Cottonwood, AZ, passed away on January 24, 2021, in her home with her daughter, Joan Claire Mercer, by her side.
She was the second born daughter of Theodore and Vonnie Riegle and sister to Jean and Jan in Bowling Green, Ohio. She graduated from Bowling Green High School and attended college.
Though her married life took her many places including California, Michigan, Wisconsin, New York, Washington, Paris and Arizona, she had a strong affection for Bowling Green, Ohio where she had many fond childhood memories.
She is survived by her children Joan Claire Mercer of Cottonwood, Arizona and Richard Dwight Mercer (Kary Arimoto-Mercer),of Pittsburgh, PA; a granddaughter, Sarah Mayumi Rethage (Corey Rethage) and two great granddaughters, Savannah Arimoto Rethage and Caroline Mercer Rethage of Boston, MA. She was predeceased by her husbands, Richard Earl Mercer in 1966 and subsequently, Bernard Rosen in 1997.