Margaret K. Bieniek, 67, of Whitehouse, OH, passed away August 22, 2022, at her home. She was born August 20, 1955, in Toledo, OH to Eldon & Karen (Kline) Allman.
Margaret worked in Custodial Management at Bowling Green State University, retiring after 34 years. She enjoyed scrapbooking and card making.
She married Charles J. Bieniek on September 29, 1991. He survives along with children, Jeremy (Nicole) Allman and Kylie (Nathan) Spieldenner, grandchildren, William & Izzie Allman, and siblings, Donna Allman, Wanda Allman, Scott Allman and Keith Allman and many nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Lorrin “Bugs” Allman.
Margaret's services will be private at her request. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Whitehouse, OH.