Margaret ‘Eloise’ Brinker, 88, went home to be with the Lord on December 30, 2020. Eloise as she would like to be called was born in Dunn, North Carolina, on August 23, 1932 to John and Nettie Smith. Eloise chose to follow Jesus at the age of 12 at First Baptist Church of Dunn. She was married to Willard Brinker, for 64 years, whom preceded her in death in 2018. They married at First Baptist Church of Dunn, after meeting at Fort Bragg Army Base in Fayetteville, North Carolina. After Willard shipped out to Japan, Eloise came to live in Ohio with her in-laws, whom she met on her wedding day! After Willard’s military tour was up, they built a home on Pemberville Road. She worked as a civilian for the Fort Bragg Army Provost prior to meeting Willard and was employed at B & R Mills, Perrysburg, a family business and at Wood County Hospital where she retired at age 65. Each morning Eloise would open her devotional and Bible and read before breakfast. She was a prayer warrior. Eloise enjoyed their Pemberville and Michigan lake property for decades. Watching birds and gardening were favorites of hers, as well as her most prized asset, her family. She was a wonderful mother
of 3 children and spent many hours helping them in any way she could. When she became a grandmother, her face lit up, yet when she became a great-grandmother, there was a light that never went out. Every time family came to visit, it was a treat for her, especially when they brought her favorite drink, McDonald’s caramel frappe!
Eloise was a long-time active member of Salem-Grace Lutheran Church, Luckey and the Troy-Webster American Legion Auxiliary Unit 240. She also was a member of the “Birthday Group” that would get together and celebrate one another’s special days with lunch out!
Eloise leaves behind a daughter, Teresa (Ken) Bailey; two sons, Kenneth (Gail) Brinker, and Wynn (Jan) Brinker, all of Pemberville; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren plus one due in March 2021. There are also two sisters, Peggie Stewart, and Patricia (Robert) Paul of North Carolina, plus many nieces, nephews and special friends.
Eloise will be laid to rest next to Willard in a family committal service at New Belleville Ridge Cemetery, in Dowling. Memorials may be made to: Troy-Webster American Legion Auxiliary Unit 240, Luckey, Ohio or Salem-Grace Lutheran Church, Luckey Ohio. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com