Margaret Eileen Carstensen went home to be with the lord on April 28, 2020 Margaret spent many years as a laborer. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren very much and enjoyed taking pictures at many activities, and gatherings. She also enjoyed knitting, and doing word search puzzles.
Margaret was born on July 15, 1943 in Paulding Co., Ohio to Vaughn & Maxine (Marihugh) Schlegel. On January 10, 1970 she married Harold Carstensen Sr.
Surving are her children, Harold Carstensen Jr., Pam (Craig) Weible, grandchildren, Melissa Hilleary, Jeremy (Geneine) Baer, and Caleb (Amanda) Weible. Great Grandchildren, Jarrod, Kinzie, Ashton, Jakeb, Jordan, Brook, Zoe,Geary, Tyrus, Aubry, Carsyn, Dominic, Avery, and Cole. Sisters Betty (Norm) Critten, Janet Stroup, sister in-law Ruth Carstensen, and brother-in-law and sister in-law James and Pat Carstensen, and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death are her parents Vaughn & Maxine, husband Harold Sr., sister Corinne, sister in-law Donna Mae, brother and sister in-law Vaughn Jr & Charlene Schlegel, brother in-laws Richard Stroup, Robert Carstensen, brother in-law & sister in-law Olen & Mabel Friess, Vernon & Ruth Carstensen. Nieces Corinna, and Donna, and nephews David, John, and Richard.
All arrangements are being made by Sujkowski/Walker Funeral Home, Rossford, Ohio. There will be a graveside service on June 20, 2020 at 11:30am at Fort Meigs Cemetery Perrysburg, Ohio.