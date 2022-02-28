Margaret Anne “Marge” Postich Carlsen (nee Jordan) passed away peacefully the evening of February 26, 2022 at the age of 91.
Marge was a long-time resident of Avon Lake, Ohio and most recently St. Mary of the Woods in Avon, Ohio.
The daughter of Evelyn (nee Driscoll) and Lester Jordan, Marge was born and raised in DeKalb, Illinois. She attended DeKalb High School where she met her beloved husband, George Postich.
Embarking on a long and wonderous 22-year journey as a naval wife, Marge lived in numerous locations including Boston, Albuquerque, various cities in Southern California, Northern Illinois, and Avon Lake before George retired as a Captain. Supporting George’s second career as a Vice President at Bowling Green State University, Marge moved the family of seven children to Bowling Green, Ohio.
In addition to raising their family, Marge was a hair stylist, a florist, owner of the “Me & Mr. P” floral arts and gifts shop, an avid bridge player and had a passion for needlepoint. After George’s passing in 1985, Marge later married Henry Carlsen and the two traveled extensively enjoying retirement.
Marge graced our lives in so many wonderful and touching ways as a wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and confidant. She will always be remembered for her warmth, generosity, kind soul and unwavering faith in our Lord and Savior. Her love of the game of bridge helped to define her life by building and nurturing lasting relationships with friends near and far. Marge was devoted to her children and grandchildren, always ready with kindness and encouragement. She will be forever missed and always in our hearts.
Marge is survived by her loving children Steve (Wendy) Postich, Kevin (Barb) Postich, Kathy Nace, Mary (Chuck) Clark, Anne (Carole Downes) Postich, Shawn (Molly) Postich, and Shane Postich; 16 cherished grandchildren; and many loving cousins who live in Illinois.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband and father of her children George Postich; husband Henry Carlsen; and siblings Joseph Jordan, Mary Hannan, and Kaye Rohrer.
Donations celebrating her life can be made to her favorite charities, St. Joseph Parish of Avon Lake, Ohio, and Adopt America Network.
Please join Marge’s family as we celebrate her life on Saturday, March 5, 2022 with a visitation in the foyer of St. Joseph Catholic Church, 32946 Electric Blvd, Avon Lake, Ohio at 10 a.m. Mass will immediately follow at 11 a.m. at the church.
Marge will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery where she will be at eternal rest with her husband, George.
