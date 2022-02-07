Margaret Ann (Warner) Bixler-Kaiser, 76, Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Saturday February 5, 2022. She was born May 7, 1945 to the late Harley and Clarabell (Daily) Warner. She married Paul Bixler on February 11, 1968 and he preceded her in death May 16, 1988. She later married Richard Kaiser and he preceded her in death in 2004.
Margaret enjoyed spending time listening to music, doing paint by numbers and working on word puzzles.
She is survived by her son Tim Bixler of Bowling Green, Ohio and sister Madeline Horner of Upper Sandusky, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by both of her husband’s Paul Bixler and Richard Kaiser as well as her sister Dorothy Lilly and half-brother Harvy Taft.
Inurnment will take place in the spring at Wood County Memory Gardens in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be made to assist the family with expenses.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com.