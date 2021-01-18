Margaret Ann Otte “Peg”, 88, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away January 15, 2021. She was born on October 23, 1932 to the late Joseph and Marguerite (Johnson) Espen in Bowling Green. She married Louis Otte October 14, 1951 he survives her.
Margaret is also survived by her sons: James Otte, John (Jeri) Otte, Jeffrey (Kathy) Otte, Jack (Julie) Otte; daughter Luann (Norm) Jacobs; 8 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; 7 brothers: William, Clarence, Joseph Jr., Charles, Donald, John, Raymond; and sister Betty Jean.
Margaret graduated from Bowling Green High School. She worked in the dietary department at Wood County Hospital for many years. Margaret was a life member of the VFW auxiliary in Bowling Green, and belonged to Grace Salem Lutheran Church in Luckey, Ohio. She loved spending time with family especially her grandkids. She will be dearly missed.
Services for Margaret will be private.
