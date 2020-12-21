Margaret Ann (Newlove) Chamberlain, 85, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on December 20, 2020 at the Bridge Hospice Center at Wood County Hospital.
Margaret was born on May 19, 1935 to the late Joseph Elmer and Gertrude Helen Newlove.
After graduating from Liberty High School, Margaret began working at Liberty Grain Elevator in Rudolph Ohio. It is there that she met and started dating her husband of 52 years, Leroy. They wed on September 3 1962. Many years of Margaret’s life were spent as a mother and homemaker. She also provided child care in her home to many special children that she cherished. Later Margaret was employed at the Rudolph Post Office.
Margaret’s most cherished role was that of grandmother to Lillian(17) and Maxwell(13).
She enjoyed western square dancing, playing cards, and was an avid sports enthusiast. She and Leroy were lengthy season ticket holders for BGSU’s mens and womens basketball teams as well as the Toledo Mud Hens. Margaret was a member of St Aloysius Catholic Church, Bowling Green Women’s Club, Gleaner’s Portage Center Arbor, a Wood Haven Nursing Home Advisory Board and a volunteer for the Wood County Board of Elections.
Margaret had a passion for her family, both immediate and extended. She loved to socialize with friends and family and keep up with everyone’s lives. Her kindness, compassion and willingness to lend a helping hand served her well in the limitless relationships with others.
Margaret was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy; parents, JE and Gertrude Newlove; her daughter in law, Cammi; and sister in law, Trasey.
Surviving are her son, Mark Chamberlain of Bowling Green; daughter, Michele Chamberlain of Charleston, SC; grandchildren, Lillian and Maxwell of Bowling Green; sister, Rose Newlove of Fort Meyers, Florida; brother, Joseph R Newlove of Wauseon, and numerous special nieces and nephews as well as countless friends.
Due to Covid, a celebration of life will be held at a later date yet to be determined. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks that you spend time with your family and enjoy your friendships. That is what Margaret would wish for.