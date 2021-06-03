Marcelle “Punk” Marie (Schramm) Hahn, age 86, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021. She was born on June 16, 1934 to Carl and Josie Helen (Merrick) Schramm in Perrysburg, Ohio.
Punk was employed for over 30 years at Wood County Hospital. After retirement, she enjoyed doing volunteer work at the Wood County Senior Center and Wood County Hospital.
Punk most loved time was spending time with her family especially her kids and grandkids, football pools, watching her favorite shows. She was known as kind, having a loving heart, compassionate, always putting her family before herself, being a fierce euchre player, having a great sense of humor, and being the glue that kept everyone together. She loved Dove’s Dark Chocolate, McDonald’s breakfast, and coffee, phone calls, organizing family reunions, letters and cards, taking lots of photos. Punk was thoughtful, giving, provided a sense of comfort and security, wise, and did not have a selfish bone in her body.
She will be remembered as very loving, caring, and being a giving person. We will miss seeing her smile, laughter, her voice, her handwritten notes and letters, our telephone calls, family visits, and playing cards. We cannot put into words how much she meant to everyone.
Punk is survived by her husband of 45 years Raymond Schmeltz; children, Ronald H. (Kathy) Hahn Jr., Donald M. (Marilyn) Hahn, Barbara J. (Jerry) Cotterman, Renee Coleman; grandchildren, Ryan Hahn, Carrie Conrad, Brad Lehman, Tyler Sworden, Sara Hahn, Hiedi Hahn, Megan Coleman; 16 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Joe (Nancy) Schramm and John (Zella) Schramm. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her children, Linda S. Sworden, Beverly A. Sidle, Steven P. Hahn; granddaughter, Kera Hahn; siblings, Carol (Schramm) Mutchler, Arlene (Schramm) Stegman, Dick Schramm, Marge (Schramm) Savial, Thomas Schramm.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 6, 2021 at the Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, 222 East South Boundary Street, Perrysburg, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Monday June 7, 2021 in the funeral home. Interment will be in Fort Meigs Cemetery, Perrysburg, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Bridge Hospice or the Bowling Green Senior Center. Online condolences may be given at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com