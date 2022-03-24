Maeola Smith of Perrysburg, 97, passed away on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at St. Vincent Hospital in Toledo. She was born on April 29, 1924 in Troy Township to Henry D. and Edith L. (Frantz) Oates. She attended North Troy High School and on April 26, 1947 she married Nicholaus C. Smith. Maeola and Nicholaus raised a son and celebrated over 45 years of marriage before Nicholaus’ passing in April of 1992.
In addition to being a homemaker, in her earlier years Maeola was a bank teller and also helped her husband and son at the family business located in Maumee. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church and of the Troy Webster American Legion Auxiliary Unit #240. She enjoyed cooking, baking, yardwork, watching and feeding the birds. Maeola also enjoyed taking care of her dogs over the years. It was her family the she enjoyed spending time with the most.
Maeola is survived by her granddaughters: Heather (Mark) Nissen and Holly Kiefer both of Perrysburg. Great-grandchildren: Lauren (Jay Gentry) Nissen of Bowling Green, Austen Nissen, Claire Kiefer, and Cole Kiefer all of Perrysburg.
Sister, Dolores “Sis” Robinson of Walbridge, daughter-in-law, Sharon Smith of Perrysburg and close family friends, Don and Donna Kleeberger of Perrysburg. In addition to her husband Nicholaus, she was preceded in death by her parents, son, Nicholaus C. Smith Jr., and brothers, Don, Bill, Earl, Jack, and Charles Oates.
Family and friends will be received 4-7 p.m., on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 Main Street, Luckey, OH. A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Faith United Methodist Church, 111 Main Street, Luckey. There will be an additional time of visitation from 10 a.m., until time of service. Officiating will be Rev. Peter Johnston. Interment will be in Ft. Meigs Union Cemetery, Perrysburg, OH. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials take the form of contributions to: Faith United Methodist Church or the Wood County Humane Society. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.