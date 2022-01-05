Madonna Marie Whalen of Scotch Ridge, Ohio passed away December 6, 2021. She was born December 19, 1946 to the late Thomas and Imelda(Tiller) Bohland. She will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 42 years Howard Theodore Whalen, Jr., children Laura Hall(Brenrton Barteck)and Sean Whalen and grand dog Rocky; grandchildren Evan and Evelyn Hall; siblings Ronald Bohland, Ardell(Jerry) Van Mason, ,Randall (Jean) Bohland, Russell(Cathi) Bohland and Patricia Mahaney; sister-in-law Cynthia(Joseph) Hatas, as well as many relatives and friends. Donna, as she preferred to be called grew up in Toledo, Ohio. She graduated from McAuley High School in 1964 and went on to St. Vincent Medical School and became a LPN. She had varied careers in medicine including St. Vincent Hospital, Flower Hospital, Aetna Insurance Company, and the Orthopedic medical office of Dr. Leonard Buck. In her free time, she started a brownie and girls scout troop at Webster School. During her retirement she continued to help people volunteering at her church food pantry and working at Meals on Wheels. She also enjoyed camping, flower gardening, cooking, and spending time with her grandchildren. A celebration of life service will be held on January 29, 2022 at the First United Methodist Church in Bowling Green, Ohio at 11:00 AM. The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staffs of St. Vincent Hospital and Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg for their care and compassion. Memorials, in Donna’s name, may be sent to Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg at 30000 E. River Road or to the First United Methodist Church in Bowling Green at 1526 E. Wooster St. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
