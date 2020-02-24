Madge M. Cobb, age 87, affectionately referred to as “Grandma” of Kansas, OH and formerly of Pemberville, OH, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at her home. She was born on January 9, 1933 in Wayne, OH, to Harry D. and Jessie M. (Ostrander) Hedge. On March 6, 1953 she married Donald Cobb at her parent’s farm home in Wayne. Madge and Donald raised 2 children and celebrated 41 years of marriage, before Donald passed away in March of 1994. Madge, worked as a waitress for 32 years at the Forks in Pemberville before she retired. Well known by all in Pemberville as “Grandma” and the “hugger,” she was always known to greet you with a smile or a hug. Her church memberships included the Pemberville United Methodist Church for 40 plus years and later the Wayne Church of Christ. In her free time, she enjoyed golf, camping, bowling which eventually lead to being a bowling coach and taking family trips.
Madge is survived by her children: Douglas E. (Pamela) Cobb of Napoleon and Deborah A. (Joseph) Smith of Kansas. Grandson: David Carter of Kansas. 5 Step-grandchildren, 2 Great-Grandchildren and numerous step-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Donald, she was preceded in death by her parents, grandson: Allen Carter. Sisters: Martha Gilliland and Elene Pollard.