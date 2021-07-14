Mrs. Madge Irene Krotzer, 81 of Savannah Lakes Village, McCormick, SC entered into rest on Monday, July 12, 2021 at McCormick Health Care.
Mrs. Krotzer, daughter of the late Floyd and Mildred Kerr Ream was born in Wayne, Ohio on September 12, 1939 where she also grew up and graduated from Montgomery Local High School in 1957. She attended Bowling Green State University and Bob Jones University. For a few years afterwards, she worked as a secretary for Bowling Green State University and over 23 years for the treasurer at Elmwood High School in Bloomdale, Ohio.
For the past for 20 years, she and her husband Sam have lived in Savannah Lakes Village in McCormick where she was very active in various activities including golf, bowling, cards and coordinator for the Women’s Nine Hole Golf Association and Red Hat Society. Also, she was a member of McCormick United Methodist Church where she served as president of the WMU and sang in the choir.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Gale Evan “Sam” Krotzer; son, Jeffrey Krotzer and wife Kris of Bloomdale, Ohio; daughters, Pam Krotzer and husband Paul Harris of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, Deborah “Deb” Heneghan and husband Tim of Metamora, Michigan; brother, Larry Ream and wife Nada of McCormick; sister, LoAnna Ream of Adrian, Michigan; grandchildren, Evan Krotzer, Jacob Krotzer, Erica Campbell, and Tyler Ray Evan Heneghan; great- grandchildren, Sawyer Campbell and Piper Lynn Campbell.
Memorials may be made to McCormick United Methodist Church, c/o Music Dept., McCormick ,SC 29835.
