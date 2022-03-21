Madeline L. Hetko, 98, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away March 20, 2021.
She was born on August 25, 1923 to the late Matt and Anna (Oster) Wagner. Madeline married Harry Whitacre and they were married until he passed away. She later married William Hetko who has also passed away.
She is survived by a son Donald Whitacre of New York.
She has 4 sisters that preceded her in death: Mary Hoffman, Bernadine Beaverson, Frances Hinesman, and Florence Bowen.
Madeline worked at several retail stores in Bowling Green and New York. She loved being around her family, Polka dancing, camping and completing word search puzzles . Madeline also enjoyed making items for craft shows. She has many nieces and nephews to pass on her legacy.
The family would like to thank Bridge Hospice and Woodhaven for their excellent care of Madeline.
Memorial contributions in Madeline’s honor may be gifted to St. Aloysius Catholic Church or Bridge Hospice.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 9:30 am at St. Louis Cemetery, Custar. Everyone attending the served is asked to meet at Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home 1460 W. Wooster Street at 8:45 am to procession to the cemetery.
Hanneman Funeral Homes is honored to serve Madeline's family