Mack J. Miller passed at 97 years on Monday, July 18, peacefully entering eternity. A lifelong BG resident, recently living in South Carolina near family, he was preceded in death by his parents, Mack R. & Helen A. Miller, Sister Helen A. Lambert, his daughter Candace and his loving wife of 43 years, C. Maxine Miller of BG.
He is survived by eight children including Cathy Stoner Northwood; Brian (Rebecca) Miller Salem, SC; Rebecca (Lance) Corbin Overland Park, KS; Bryan (Cathy) Young Wayne; Suzan Young BG; Karen (Jim) Ferguson Largo, FL; Dora (Alan) Bensch Grand Junction, CO; and Timothy (Anne) Young Warsaw, IN plus 24 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.
He attended BGHS, was a standout football and track athlete. Graduating in 1943 he became a U.S. Marine fighting on Cape Gloucester and Peleliu where he was wounded on D+31 by a Japanese Sharpshooter.
After being discharged he began a career at the BG Post Office that lasted 38 years. He was a member of First United Methodist Church serving in the choir for over 60 years and a choir member in the Toledo Opera. Mack taught bible classes; hymn singing at the nursing home; and served in the Wood County jail ministry. He partnered with Maxine in her work with Habitat for Humanity, Martha’s Kitchen, and many other areas of ministry.
His interests included drawing/painting; gardening, singing, public speaking about the war; and hosting Camp M&M for their grandchildren for many years. In 2005 he was the honored guest at an officer’s mess night at Marine Corps Base, Quantico, VA and took a trip in 2008 with his son Brian to the Island of Peleliu where he fought in WWII. He leaves a legacy of faith, family, and friends and now rests in eternity with his Lord and Savior, Christ Jesus.
A Public Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022 11:00 a.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery.