Lynette Louise Keiser, 76, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022. She was born May 13, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Gerald and Margaret (Hobart) Haar. She married James Keiser on August 15, 1967 and he survives in Bowling Green.

Along with her husband of 55 years, Jim, Lynette is survived by her children Vince (Lindsay) Keiser of Saline, Michigan, Leslie (Jeremy) Walters of Bowling Green, Ohio and Brandon Keiser (Fiancé- Kay West) of Enterprise, Alabama. She is also survived by her grandchildren Devon Keiser, Hannah Keiser, Morgan Jones, Sophia Keiser, Ava House, Cooper House, Serena Keiser and Dillon West, sister Pamela Hobart and brother Mark (Beth) Haar.