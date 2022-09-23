Lynette Louise Keiser, 76, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Wednesday September 21, 2022. She was born May 13, 1946 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Gerald and Margaret (Hobart) Haar. She married James Keiser on August 15, 1967 and he survives in Bowling Green.
Along with her husband of 55 years, Jim, Lynette is survived by her children Vince (Lindsay) Keiser of Saline, Michigan, Leslie (Jeremy) Walters of Bowling Green, Ohio and Brandon Keiser (Fiancé- Kay West) of Enterprise, Alabama. She is also survived by her grandchildren Devon Keiser, Hannah Keiser, Morgan Jones, Sophia Keiser, Ava House, Cooper House, Serena Keiser and Dillon West, sister Pamela Hobart and brother Mark (Beth) Haar.
Lynette worked as an Elementary and Special Education teacher at Elmore Elementary School. Following the birth of her children, she fully embraced her role as a mother. There was nothing more important to Lynette than her family. She loved organizing family get-togethers any chance she could. Her greatest pride and joy were her grandchildren whom she loved dearly.
Lynette and Jim enjoyed spending summers at Platte Lake in Michigan for many years. She enjoyed her monthly lunch dates with her lunch ladies “The Lunchables.” She was an avid reader and always entertained a competitive game of Words with Friends.
Visitation will be held on Saturday October 1, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to a charity of the donor’s choice.