Lucille M. Morlock, 97, of Napoleon, OH, formerly of Swanton, OH and Haynes City, FL, died June 23, 2020 at Northcrest Nursing Home in Napoleon, OH.
She was born September 15, 1922 in Wood Co., OH to Jay & Edna (Stahr) Thatcher.
Lucille worked for many years at Ben Franklin and Super Value in Swanton, OH. After her retirement, she and her husband owned and operated Party Time Carryout in Swanton. They later sold the business and moved to Haynes City, FL.
She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Swanton, OH and was a Waterville Eastern Star. She enjoyed baking, sewing, crochet, playing cards and Bingo.
Survivors include children, William (B.Kay) Morlock and Rita (Daniel) Holden, grandchildren, Jenna Neumann, Burton Morlock and Eric Holden, great-grandchildren, Victoria and William Morlock and Emily and Addison Neumann.
She was preceded in death by her husband William V. Morlock, parents, brothers, Dean and William Thatcher, and grandson, Aaron W. Holden.
Services will be private.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Whitehouse, OH
Memorials can be given to a charity of the donor’s choice.
We encourage everyone share a fond memory or condolence with the family on our website www.dunnfuneralhome.com.