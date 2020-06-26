Lucille “Curly” Pearl Cox, 98, of Weston, Ohio passed away June 26, 2020. She was born April 9, 1922 in West Hope, Ohio to the late Harlen and Genivieve (Whitehead) Herr. She married Harley Cox April 3, 1946 and he preceded her in death January 19, 1993.
Curly worked for many years at the Cain’s Potato Chip Company retiring in 1985. She was a member of the Weston Church of Christ. She enjoyed helping her husband farm and camping with her family. Her grandchildren were the light of her life and her greatest joy came from the time she spent with her family.
She is survived by her daughters Joyce (Ed) Kelly of Jacksonville, Florida and Sharon (Dave) Robinson of Weston, Ohio, grandchildren Jean Anne (Danny) Belelisle, Shane (Colleen) Irvin, Anissa (Matt) Stechschulte, Stacy Irvin, Aimee Kelly and Colleen (Steve) Karpuleon. She is also survived by 14 great-grandchildren, two sisters Marguerite Heinze and Ruby Kaetzel, 2 step-grandchildren and 3 step-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Harlen “Bud” Herr, Clifford Herr and William Herr and sister Marietta Fintel.
Curly’s funeral service will be held on Tuesday June 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Dunn Funeral Home, located in the Historical District of Bowling Green at 408 West Wooster St. Pastor Steve Rieske will officiate. Interment will follow at Weston Cemetery. Visitation will be held Tuesday morning at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m.
Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to the Wood County Humane Society.
Curly’s family would like to that Wood Haven for the wonderful care they provided her over the years.
