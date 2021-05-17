Lucille Anna Hathaway, age 87, of Bloomdale, Ohio passed away peacefully with family by her side at Toledo Hospital on May 12, 2021.
The second child of the late Erich and Edna (Nehls) Schroeder, Lucille was born near Helena, Ohio on December 21, 1933. She married Herbert Hathaway in Fostoria on May 6, 1956. He preceded her in death (2012) along with a daughter Amy Kristine (1971)
Lucy is survived by six children, Denise (Jay Valasek) of Perrysburg, Dawne (Mark Bockelman) of Kansas City, MO, Jay (Amie) of Fostoria, Ann (John Mangas) of Sylvania, Russell (Karen) of Jerry City, and Eric of Charlotte, NC; and four siblings, Harold (Phoenix, AZ) Lois Deleruyelle (Ottawa), Sharon Swain (Mesa, AZ) and Dwight (North Baltimore)
Lucille dearly loved her 12 grandchildren and great grandson; Jason (Lisa) Bockelman and Anna (Eddie) Shei, Sara (John) Davidson and Alicia (Chris) Hofer, Grant Mangas and Nicole (Michael) Mazur, Justin and Megan Hathaway, Aubrey, Silas, Peyton, and Greyson Hathaway, and great grandson Chance Mangas. As an accomplished seamstress, Lucy made quilts and pillows for all, recently finishing a birthday quilt in April. She was pleased to attend the wedding celebration of her oldest grandson in Denver on May 8th.
Lucille graduated from Bloomdale High School in 1951. She earned a Registered Nurse degree from Flower Hospital in 1954. Lucy worked in several medical offices, finishing her career working nights at Fostoria City Hospital.
Her family will genuinely miss her constant strength and faithful positive support. She was a good listener. Lucille loved sending greeting cards and her recipients always enjoyed receiving special letters in her beautiful handwriting.
Lucy is admired for living independently to the end, on the farm she and her husband moved to 60 years ago. With determination, she persevered despite the devastating effects of cancer treatments in the early 80’s. Lucille worked on the farm and enjoyed flowers, gardening, canning, and preserving.
Friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday (May 21, 2021) at Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne. Additional visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday (May 22, 2021) at Hope Lutheran Church in Fostoria where a Celebration of Life Service will start at 11 a.m. with Pastor
Robin Kapostasy officiating. Masks are required. Burial will be in Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, 151 Center Street, Fostoria, Ohio 44830. Online condolences can be sent to Lucy’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.