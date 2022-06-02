Lucille Adeline Wegmeyer, (Lou) of East China, MI, went home on June 1st, 2022. She went peacefully surrounded by her family. She is more alive now than she ever was and is gathered up in the presence of her Heavenly Father.
Lou was born to the late Victor and Maria Werth, May 15, 1932, in Alpena, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, the Reverend Glenn E. Wegmeyer. Lou is survived by her Sons, Thomas (Judy) Wegmeyer, Timothy Wegmeyer, Mark (Kim) Wegmeyer, grandchildren, Robert Capehart, Kelly Stanley, Tyler, Nicholas, Garrett, Logan, and Taylor Wegmeyer, 14 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great grandchildren, her brother Harry Werth, and many nieces, nephews, friends, and dearly loved members of her church family.
Lou was a member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church of St. Clair. where she was active on Church Counsel, various committees, and in Bible study groups. She provided significant support, over the years, to her husband’s ministry, serving at Timothy Lutheran Church, Livonia, MI, Bethlehem Lutheran, Pemberville, OH, and Salem Memorial, Detroit, MI.
She earned a bachelor’s degree in Education from Capitol University, Columbus, OH, and taught for many years, eventually retiring after serving as Director and teacher for 21 years at Bethel Day Care Center in Detroit. Lou was active in many civic organizations including The Marine City Women’s Civic Club (past President), the Marine City Chamber of Commerce, Commissioner for the Red Brick School House, Friends of City Hall, and the Civic Club Beautification Committee.
The joys of her life were her grand and great grandchildren. She loved tending to her many flower beds and watching the birds and wildlife from her backyard on the Belle River. Lou and Glenn very much enjoyed the time spent at their vacation home in the Abaco’s, Bahamas.
Lou enjoyed a long, active, and healthy 90 years, blessing those around her, sharing her faith, and unselfishly giving of her time, talents and treasures.
Visitation and sharing will be held at Young Colonial Chapel 4061 St. Clair Hwy., East China, MI on Sunday, June 5th from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. A celebration of her life will take place at St. Peters Lutheran Church, 123 S. 7th Street, St. Clair, MI on Monday, June 6th at 11:00 a.m., with visitation preceding at 10:00.
A burial service will be held in Alpena, MI at a date to be determined.
Any memorial monies will be divided between St. Peters Lutheran Church, The Centre of Hope – a Guatemalan Mission, and various civic organizations she was associated with. Checks can be made payable to Tim Wegmeyer with a note in memo line as to beneficiary if desired. To leave a message of comfort visit http://www.youngcolonial.com.