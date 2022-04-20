Lucianne (Miller) Bowlus
Luci passed away on April 15, 2022, at St. Vincent’s ICU in Toledo, Ohio.
She was born on November 17, 1952, in Toledo to the late Paul and Barbara (Kesler) Miller. Luci last lived in Tiffin, Ohio, with her beloved husband Bruce, whom she married on May 20, 1989.
Luci graduated from Eastwood High School, Owens Technical College, and received a BA from Tiffin University in 2000.
She worked for Sandusky County Job and Family Services for 25 years. After her retirement, she worked as a sub for the Fremont and Tiffin City Schools, where she always had fun interacting with the kids in each of the various positions she was assigned.
Along with Bruce, she was an active supporter of the Tiffin-Seneca Public Library, the Rutherford B. Hayes Presidential Center, and the Ritz Theater. She also was a past member of the Ritz Players.
Luci loved life! She traveled often with Bruce, and especially enjoyed their trips to Europe. When at home she spent many happy hours tending to the flower beds and gardens around her home. Her mastery of the kitchen will be missed by her family and anyone who ever tasted a meal she prepared. She also enjoyed reading, particularly novels and mysteries. But most of all, she cherished spending time with her family. But no matter what she was doing, she eagerly looked forward to 5 o’clock.
Survivors include her two children, son Tim and his two daughters, Payton and Alexas, and his partner Misty Wolfe and her children McKenzie and Derrick, and daughter Elizabeth Bowlus and her son Haydon Terry. She is also survived by her best friend Jennifer Schumacher and four siblings, Paul Miller, Ron Miller, Valerie Holm, and Jeffrey Miller. Another sister, Paula Joy Cannon, died in 2013.
There will be no visitation or service. Other arrangements are being handled by Engle-Shook Funeral Home in Tiffin. There will be a celebration of Luci’s life at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Ritz Theater, the Lymphoma-Leukemia Society, St Vincent’s Home-Away-from-Home or to a charity of the donor’s choice in Luci’s memory.
