Lowell W. Wagoner - Sentinel-Tribune: Obituaries

Lowell W. Wagoner

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Lowell W. Wagoner

Posted: Friday, August 23, 2019 8:38 pm

Lowell W. Wagoner Provided to the Sentinel-Tribune Sentinel-Tribune

Lowell W. Wagoner, age 86, of Walbridge, OH passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 surrounded by his family at Ebied Hospice, Sylvania, OH. He was born on September 4, 1932 in Walbridge, OH to Clyde and Flossie (Woodruff) Wagoner. Following graduation from Lake High School, he served his country in the United States Army as an artillery specialist during the Korean War. On February 27, 1955 he married Barbara L. Larcom in Walbridge. Lowell and Barbara raised five children and have celebrated over 64 years of marriage. Lowell was a glasscutter for Libbey-Owens-Ford and later Pilkington, before retiring in 1991. Since retirement to the present he has worked at the ABC Auto Auction Warehouse in Perrysburg. His memberships included Stony Ridge United Methodist Church, the Troy-Webster American Legion Post #183, and the Lake Twp Goer’s Camping Club. Lowell enjoyed time spent at the casino, and was particularly fond of the outdoors. However, it was his family, his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that brought him the most joy.

In addition to his wife Barbara, Lowell is survived by his daughter: Judy (Joe) Gorajewski, sons: Mike (Cheryl) Wagoner, Darryl (Luann) Wagoner, Doug (Brenda) Wagoner, Roger (Donna) Wagoner, 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, sisters: Maxine Schulte, Carolyn Stepnick, Hazel Kepus and brother: Howard Wagoner. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Charles Wagoner.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.

You must login to view the full content on this page.

Login required

We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one.

Please click the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.

Need an account? Create one now.
  • Print

Posted in on Friday, August 23, 2019 8:38 pm.

Recommended
Popular Facebook Activity

Twitter

Follow us on Facebook

Calendar

© Copyright 2019, Sentinel-Tribune, Bowling Green, OH. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]