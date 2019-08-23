Lowell W. Wagoner, age 86, of Walbridge, OH passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 surrounded by his family at Ebied Hospice, Sylvania, OH. He was born on September 4, 1932 in Walbridge, OH to Clyde and Flossie (Woodruff) Wagoner. Following graduation from Lake High School, he served his country in the United States Army as an artillery specialist during the Korean War. On February 27, 1955 he married Barbara L. Larcom in Walbridge. Lowell and Barbara raised five children and have celebrated over 64 years of marriage. Lowell was a glasscutter for Libbey-Owens-Ford and later Pilkington, before retiring in 1991. Since retirement to the present he has worked at the ABC Auto Auction Warehouse in Perrysburg. His memberships included Stony Ridge United Methodist Church, the Troy-Webster American Legion Post #183, and the Lake Twp Goer’s Camping Club. Lowell enjoyed time spent at the casino, and was particularly fond of the outdoors. However, it was his family, his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that brought him the most joy.
In addition to his wife Barbara, Lowell is survived by his daughter: Judy (Joe) Gorajewski, sons: Mike (Cheryl) Wagoner, Darryl (Luann) Wagoner, Doug (Brenda) Wagoner, Roger (Donna) Wagoner, 8 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, sisters: Maxine Schulte, Carolyn Stepnick, Hazel Kepus and brother: Howard Wagoner. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Charles Wagoner.