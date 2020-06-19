Lowell “Louie” Rahe, age 76, of Pemberville, passed away, Monday, June 15, 2020 at The Toledo Hospital.
He was born on June 3, 1944 in Pemberville, OH to Martin and Leona (Brolhost) Rahe. He married Karen Brunty on October 2, 1971 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Pemberville.
Louie and Karen had 4 children and have celebrated over 48 years of marriage together. His family and farming have been his greatest joy.
In addition to being a lifelong farmer, Louie worked at the Pemberville Grain Elevator in various capacities for 40 years. He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church and enjoyed participating and attending tractor pulls. Louie’s 1953 Farmall Super M has been his pride and joy.
In addition to his wife Karen, Louie is survived by his son: Chris Rahe of Pemberville, daughter: Kim (Josh) Hull of KS, grandchildren: Eli and Kaiden Hull also of KS, nieces: Tanya (Rich) Rahe-Witte and Tricia (Jody) Germann.
He was preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter: Amy Marie Rahe, infant son: Matthew Sean Rahe, and brother: James Rahe.
Friends are encouraged to attend a public committal service, in which Louie will be laid to rest next to his children, 11 a.m., Monday, June 22, 2020 at Pemberville Union Cemetery, Pemberville, OH. Officiating, will be Pastor James Budke.
Memorials may take the form of contributions to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, American Cancer Society, Cerebral Palsy Foundation, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com.