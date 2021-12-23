Louise Bertha Souvenier, 97, of McClure and formerly of Weston, Ohio passed away December 20, 2021. Louise was born on October 8, 1924 to the late Art and Augusta (Washer) Hoffman in Argo, Illinois. She married Fred Souvenier in 1946 in Lemont, Illinois and he preceded her in death on December 22, 2004.
Louise was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and the Grace Lutheran Women’s Mission Association. She had worked previously at Argo Corn Products and at the Bowling Green State University.
Louise is survived by her daughters: Jean Clingo, Linda Souvenier; son Richard Souvenier; step-daughters Carol Valentine, Betty Horton, brother Jim Hoffman; 18 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, and 9 great great grandchildren She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Fred, sons: Fred Souvenier, Frank Souvenier, Kenny Souvenier, Arthur Souvenier; daughter Eloise Himburg, great grandson Tyler, and two sisters.
Visitation for Louise will be held on Monday, December 27, 2021 from 10:00 AM until the time of her funeral service at 12:00 PM in the Hanneman Funeral Home, 20375 E. Taylor Street, Weston, Ohio. Interment will immediately follow in the Weston Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions in Louise’s honor may be gifted to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 20425 Taylor Street, Weston, Ohio 43569.
Hanneman Funeral Home – Weston is honored to serve Louise's family