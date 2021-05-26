Louis Otte, 87, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away May 24, 2021. He was born on October 7, 1933 to the late Louis G. and Lydia (Rade) Otte . He married Margaret “Peg” (Espen) on October 14, 1951 and they were married until she passed away earlier this year on January 15, 2021.
Louis is survived by his sons: James Otte, John (Jeri) Otte, Jeffrey (Kathy) Otte, Jack (Julie) Otte; daughter Luann (Norm) Jacobs; 8 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife Peg; and brothers: Ted and Dick Otte.
Louis was a graduate of Bowling Green High School. He was a farmer and also worked in construction installing garage doors. When he was younger he enjoyed fishing, and above everything Louis loved spending time with his kids and grandkids. Services for Louis will be private.
