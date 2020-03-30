Louis Fleming Fallon, Jr. passed away on March 28, 2020 at Bridge Hospice Center in Bowling Green, OH. He was a gentle and generous husband, brother, uncle, teacher, mentor, leader, and friend.
Fleming was born on March 21, 1950 in Jersey City, New Jersey to Patricia (Nelson) and Louis Fleming Fallon. He married Rebecca Ann (Sherwood) on November 16, 2013 in Buckhannon, West Virginia.
His educational journey began when graduated from high school in Oconomowoc, WI in 1968 followed by graduation from Colby College, Waterville, ME in 1972. He would later earn numerous post-graduate degrees including a M.S. in microbiology, a M.B.A., a Ph.D., a M.D., M.P.H, and lastly, a Dr.PH in 2000.
Fleming taught at several institutions of higher learning including Slippery Rock University, Slippery Rock, PA and Bowling Green State University. He was honored by being named a Distinguished Teaching Professor at BGSU.
Although his professional field was public health, his interests were wide-ranging. He was a stained-glass artist, a blue ribbon counted cross stitch fabric artist, a baker whose cookies and muffins were frequently requested, a charter member of the Bowling Green Area Community Bands as a percussionist, an Eagle Scout, a newspaper and Stained-Glass News columnist, and kaleidoscope collector and artist. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Bowling Green.
Fleming was generous with his knowledge and research. As with any active academician, his publications were numerous. He authored more than 480 peer-reviewed works and more than 760 other publications. He spoke at numerous conferences internationally and locally.
He served on the Wood County Board of Health, the Boy Scout Erie Shores Risk Assessment Committee, and the Wood County Hospital Ethics Committee. His column, “Health Thoughts” ran locally in the Sentinel Tribune.
He is survived by his sister Cynthia N. Cash and his nephews Brett A. and Todd M. Cash and their families and his nephews Ian and Andrew Perrotta and niece Emily E. Perrotta. He is also survived by step-children Benjamin S. and Jeremiah W. Bertz and Bryan and Jennifer Eberhardt. His parents and sister Tracy A. Perrotta pre-deceased Fleming.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of donations, help others like Fleming did throughout his life as we deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve Flemming’s family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.