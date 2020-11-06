Louis A. Sidor, 71, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away November 6, 2020. He was born December 8, 1948 in Cleveland, Ohio to Lou and Eilene (Pavlik) Sidor. He married Susan Trickey on July 24, 1970 and she survives in Bowling Green.
Louis attended Lutheran High School West in Rocky River, Ohio and went on to obtain his Bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University. Louis taught English, Literature and Film at Whitmer High School for 30 years.
He was a member of Peace Lutheran Church in Bowling Green. Louis was a past Master Mason for the Robinson Locke Lodge. He was an avid reader, enjoyed film making, playing softball and playing the accordion.
Along with his wife of 50 years, Susan, Louis is survived by his sons Brett Sidor of Bowling Green, Ohio, Derek (Melinda) Sidor of Carey, Ohio and Blake Sidor of Bowling Green, Ohio, grandchildren Owen, Oliver and Annabelle, mother Eilene Sidor and sister Elaine (Peter) Addessi of Spring Hill, Florida.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green. Pastor Debbie Conklin will officiate. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to Peace Lutheran Church, 1021 W. Wooster St. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com