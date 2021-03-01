LouEllen ‘Ellie’ Treen ,70, of Grand Rapids, Ohio passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 27, 2021 at St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee, Ohio. Ellie was born November 14, 1950 in Paintsville, KY to Woodrow and Hazel (Conley) Hackworth. She grew up in Grand Rapids and graduated from Grand Rapids High School in the class of 1968. She met her best friend and future husband her freshman year of high school in 1964. On July 20, 1968 she married Charles ‘Chuck’ Treen at the Grand Rapids United Methodist Church.
Ellie retired from BG Manor nursing home, after 20+ years as an office manager. She cared about every resident she met and the colleagues she worked with.
Ellie was a loving wife, mom, and nana, who was married to her best friend for 52 years. She was the strongest woman you would ever meet and a fierce nana bear. Until her health condition made it impossible, Ellie loved to travel with her family, go outlet shopping with her girls, and go to garage sales and flea markets with Chuck. She had an eye for a sale and all the “good” stuff. Our favorite memories are the trips we spent together to Myrtle Beach, Tennessee, and Florida. Being with family and spending time on the beach were always her happy places. Ellie’s family and grandkids were her shining light. She loved attending sporting events, celebrations, and made sure to call everyday to say goodnight.
Ellie was a friend, mom, and nana to everyone that came into her life. Her compassion was contagious.
We love her so very much and will forever have a hole in our hearts. She was the best wife, mom, and nana we could have ever asked for.
Ellie is survived by her daughters Michelle (Jeff) Dawson of Walbridge, Jennifer (Jeff) Helberg of Bowling Green, and Lisa (Jason) Molnar of Bowling Green, her grandchildren Brittany (Cody), Zachery and Tyler Dawson, Sadie and Chase Helberg, and Max Molnar, her brothers Floyd (Lila) and Michael (Donna) Hackworth and her sister Carolyn (Bob) Babcock. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brothers Woodrow Jr. and Roger.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Tuesday March 2, 2021 from 4 to 7 pm at the Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd. Waterville, OH. Funeral services will be 12 noon Wednesday at the Funeral Home with Pastor Christopher Boggs officiating. Burial will follow at the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Grand Rapids.
In Ellie’s memory donations are encouraged to the Cherry Street Mission, 1501 Monroe St. Toledo, OH 43604 or St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
