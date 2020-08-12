Lori Feasel, 57, of Port Orange, Fl passed away Thursday August 6, 2020. She was born February 15, 1963 at Toledo Hospital to the late Marlen Duane Hoverson and Marilyn Ruth (Felder) Hoverson.
Lori graduated in 1981 with honors from Bowling Green High School where she was a cheerleader, gymnast and a track athlete. She graduated in 1983 with an Associates Degree in Nursing from Owens Community College.
She married Rock Vetell on Sept 10, 1985. Their daughter Lindsay Michelle Vetell was born November 22, 1985. She married Jeffrey Gene Feasel on December 23, 1989. Their son Mitchell Andrew Feasel was born March 16, 1991 and son Connor Gene Feasel was born June 6, 1993.
Lori worked as a registered nurse for 17 years at Wood County Hospital and volunteered as a hospice nurse for the Wood County Branch of the American Cancer Society. She and her family moved to Port Orange, FL in 2000 where she volunteered at her sons’ elementary, middle and high schools in Port Orange from 2001-2011. She ran a not-for-profit basketball program, the Port Orange Panthers, and held board positions for the local YMCA.
She is survived by her loving husband Jeff Feasel and her children Lindsay, Mitchell and Connor, her mother-in-law Shirley Feasel, her brother Greg D. Hoverson, her sister Lisa Hoverson (Tom Berkebile), her sister Vicky Valentine, her brother-in-law Mathew (Terry) Feasel, her brother-in law-Dane (Kim) Feasel and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Marlen and Marilyn Hoverson, her father in law Eldon Feasel, her sister in law Lucie Hoverson and stepfather Douglas R. Valentine.
Lori loved being active, she loved the outdoors and attending her children’s activities.
Services will be private.
Memorial donations may be made in memory of Lori to Halifax Health Hospice at www.halifaxhealth.org/giving or 3800 Woodbriar Trail Port Orange, FL 32129, the Volusia Flagler Family YMCA, www.vfymca.org/loris-obituary or 761 E. Int’l Speedway Blvd., Deland, FL 32724 or to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org/donate.