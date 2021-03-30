Lori Ann Mozena, 60, of Bowling Green, OH passed away March 28, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born April 18, 1960 in Bowling Green, OH to Thomas & Sue (Moore) Halladay.
Lori was a 1978 Otsego graduate. She worked as a collections manager for Glass City Credit Union, retiring in 2019.
She married Brian Mozena on June 10, 1978 in Bowling Green, OH. He survives along with children, James Mozena, Bret (Krissy) Mozena, and Sarah (Bob) Heuring, her father, Thomas Halladay, grandchildren, Nathan & Bella Mozena, and Dom, Isaac, Jacob & Alex Heuring, and siblings, Tom (Jo) Halladay, Julie (Mike) Cox and Shelli Halladay.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Sue.
Visitation will be held Monday, April 5, 2021 from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 7 p.m. at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 18620 Washington St. Tontogany, OH. The family suggests giving memorial to Wood County Special Olympics.
