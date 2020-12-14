Loretta J. Sander, age 98, of Bradner, Ohio passed away on Saturday (December 12, 2020) at Bowling Green Manor.
She was born on September 16, 1922 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania to the late Ferdinand & Grace (Argot) Corbin. She married Lester W. Chilcote and they divorced, then married Robert E. Alexander and they divorced, then married Edward Sander and he passed away in 2002.
Surviving is her son, Lester (Janice) Chilcote of Bradner, Ohio; daughter, Jean (Phillip) Tipton of Haskins; stepson, Blake Sander of Kansas; grandchildren, Gary, Bryan, Amy, Kyle; 10 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by brothers, Bill, Frank; sisters, Rosella, Dorothy & Geraldine.
A Celebration of Life graveside will be held at 10 a.m. Friday (December 18, 2020) at Pemberville Cemetery near Pemberville, Ohio with Pastor Roseanne Kalinowski officiating.
Barndt Funeral Home in Wayne, Ohio is handling her arrangements.
