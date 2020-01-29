Loretta Higgins - Sentinel-Tribune: Obituaries

Posted: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 9:00 am

Loretta Higgins, 59, of Bowling Green, died January 28, 2020.

Arrangements are pending with the Hanneman Funeral Home, McComb.

Posted in on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 9:00 am.

