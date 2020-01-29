Loretta (Aller) Higgins, 59, of Bowling Green, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.
Loretta was born on January 16, 1961 in Findlay, Ohio to the late D. Nelson and Dorothy (McDougle) Aller.
Posted: Wednesday, January 29, 2020 1:47 pm
