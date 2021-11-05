Lorene Mae Searfoss, 95, of Perrysburg, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021 at Otterbein Pemberville SeniorLife Community. Lorene was born August 22, 1926 in Twelve Mile, Indiana to Harry and Ethel (Hoover) Mathias. Lorene married Merritt Lee Searfoss on December 12, 1948 and together they shared 71 years together until he passed on May 10, 2020.
Lorene earned her bachelor’s and master’s degree from Bowling Green State University. She started out teaching Kindergarten and then other elementary school grades in the Perrysburg Public Schools for over 25 years and influenced many young children’s lives.
Lorene was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Perrysburg and North Naples Church in Naples, Florida.
Music was integral in Lorene’s life playing piano at an early age, the glockenspiel in her high school marching band and cello in high school orchestra. In college she learned to play the organ, which she played at church in her and Merritt’s winter home in Naples, Florida. She also learned hand bells and was instrumental in developing hand bell choirs in both her Perrysburg and Naples churches. Lorene and Merritt enjoyed adventure, traveling extensively throughout the 50 states and Europe.
She is survived by her children; Mark (Brenda), Geary (Kay), and Alan (Carla) Searfoss; grandchildren Joann Searfoss, Laura (Derek) Lee, and Devon and Collin Searfoss; great-grandchildren Addison and Olivia Lee; and sister Phyllis Ward; brother-in-law Ken (Joice) Searfoss. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Friends and family will be received on November 10, 2021 from 10-11am at Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) where funeral services will be held immediately following. A private family burial will follow in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the First United Methodist Church in Perrysburg, Ohio. The family wishes to extend their appreciation to Julie (Searfoss) Keaton, niece, for her tireless efforts as advocate for Lorene’s medical and personal needs during her time at Otterbein. Condolences may be made online to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.