Lorena Cristina Alvarez, 39, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Monday April, 13, 2020 after a short battle with leukemia. She was born on March 21, 1981 to Victor and Maria Alvarez in Brownsville, Texas.
Lorena is survived by her parents Victor and Maria; son Orlando; sisters: Carmen and Vanessa; grandfather Manuel; nephew Manny; nieces: Zuley & Isabel.
Lorena graduated from Rivera High School in Brownsville. She always had a positive energy and a welcome personality that made those around her feel safe and loved. She had a way to connect to people especially children. She enjoyed spending time with her son, nieces and nephew. She was an expert at couponing and never paid full price for anything. Orlando was her greatest accomplishment and she was a loving and wonderful mother. She loved to travel to Tampico, Mexico to visit cousins, aunts, uncles, grandfather and friends. She also loved listening to Mexican music and dancing. Lorena will be dearly missed.
Memorial contributions in Lorena’s honor may be gifted to the family c/o Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home.
A Funeral Mass for Lorena’s will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home 1460 W Wooster Street Bowling Green, Ohio 43402.