Lora Lee passed peacefully at home. She took her final walk after a 5 year battle from a stroke and Dementia.
She was a wonderful Mother, and wife of Richard Sprague, and (Dale Graber), deceased.
Lora Lee has four children (Jeff Graber), deceased, Wendy Henry, Penny Graber and Steve and Connie all of Florida. One stepdaughter, Leanne O’brien, 5 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was an avid bowler and bowled with the Queens and is in the Hall of Fame. She loved playing cards, and dice. Always had a smile to everyone. She knew no strangers. She will be sadly missed.
There will be a celebration of life on October 9th at the Tontogany Legion Hall starting at 1 p.m.