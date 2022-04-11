Lola Wildman, 62, of Fostoria, passed away at 11:57 p.m., Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Ayden Healthcare of Waterville.
She was born on September 12, 1959, in Bowling Green to Rollin, Sr. and Frances (VanScooder) Rhoads. She married Ricky Lee Wildman and they were divorced.
Lola is survived by her daughters: Heather Wildman of Hoytville, Malinda (Arthur) Schultz of Kenton and Alanna Bucksky of Weston; sons: Matthew Wynkoop of Weston, Jeremiah (Josie) Rowe of Bowling Green, Gage (Candy) Courier and Anthony Courier; brothers: Rollin (Heather) Rhoads, Jr. of Findlay, Howard Rhoads of North Baltimore and Garrett “Levi” (Susan) Rhoads of Upper Sandusky; sisters: Sherry (Darrin Simon) Gibson fo North Baltimore, Linda (Fred) Nelson of Rudolph, Faye Wildman of Fostoria, Dianna Garner of Rudolph and Connie (Storm) Eaken of North Baltimore; and several grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Frances Rhoads; daughter, Louann Wildman; brothers: Duane Rhoads, Scotrol Larson, Gary Lee Hurt and Bob Hoile; and nephew, Edward Bear III.
A funeral service for Lola and her father, Rollin “Skip” Rhoads will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore, where visitation will be held 2 hours (11 a.m. - 1 p.m.) prior to the service. Lola will be buried in Rudolph Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore.
