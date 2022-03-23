Lola R. Wellington, 80, of Gibsonburg, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022 at Otterbein Portage Valley, Pemberville. She was born on July 6, 1941 in Elmore to the late Clarence and Helen (Shull) Damschroder.
In 1960, she graduated from Harris Elmore High School. For 40 years she worked as an Office Manager at Elmore Medical retiring in 2001. Lola married Ross F. Widmer on August 22, 1970. Together they had 2 children. He later passed away in 1988. On March 16, 2001, in Clarksville, IN, she married Irvin Wellington.
Lola was a member for 25 years of the Gibsonburg Auxiliary Volunteer Fire Department of which she served as the Treasurer for 7 years and the Northwest Ohio Volunteer Fire Auxiliary of which she was the treasurer for 7 years. She remained a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Gibsonburg for her whole life.
Surviving is her husband, Irvin of Gibsonburg; children, Mark (Sarah) Widmer of Gibsonburg and Alyson (Paul) Busdiecker of Elmore; step-children, Chris Wellington of Clifton Park, NY, Curt (Brenda) Wellington of Wooster, OH, and Patrick (Tammi) Wellington of Rensselaer, NY; grandchildren, Darren & Morgan Widmer and Mason & Makenzie Busdiecker; 4 step-grandchildren and 2 step-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Shirley Damschroder of Elmore; and brother, Daryl (Jill) Damschroder of Elmore.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Ross and brother, Robert Damschroder.
Memorials may be made to the Gibsonburg Volunteer Fire Department or Zion Lutheran Church, Gibsonburg.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Herman-Veh Funeral Home & Crematory, Gibsonburg. To send an online condolence or to view Lola’s tribute video, visit: www.hermanfh.com.