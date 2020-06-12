Lola M. (Nelson) Mercer, 82, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away June 12, 2020.
Lola was born August 22, 1937 in Salina, Kansas to Clarence and Selma Nelson of Smolan, Kansas. She grew up in Kansas, was educated and graduated from high school and a vocational school. She was employed as a medical secretary in a Salina, Kansas hospital.
After moving to Ohio, she became employed at Bowling Green State University as an office worker primarily in the Social Work Department of the College of Health and Human Services. She retired in 2007 after 35 years of employment.
Lola is survived by one son, Kevin Mercer (Julia Martini) of Bowling Green and two granddaughters, Yarin Mercer and Sophia Mercer both of Bowling Green. One niece, Carol Keeler of Salina, Kansas and two nephews, Vaughn Isaacson of Salina, Kansas and Stanley Isaacson of Bella Vista, Arkansas. She is also survived by her half-sister Betty (Nelson) Isaacson of Salina, Kansas, eight great-nephews and three great-nieces as do many great-great nieces and nephews.
Lola enjoyed the outdoors especially flower gardening, reading, and word-find puzzles. She also was interested in genealogy in researching her Swedish ancestry. Her grandchildren held a special place in her heart.
She was an active member of St. Mark’s Lutheran church in Bowling Green and a member of Lybarger-Grimm American Legion Auxiliary Unit 441 of Tontogany, Ohio.
A public graveside service will be held on Tuesday June 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green. Pastor Rob Spicer will officiate. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bowling Green.
To share an online condolence or fond memory with the Mercer family please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com