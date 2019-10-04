Lois Porter - Sentinel-Tribune: Obituaries

Lois Porter

Lois Porter

Posted: Friday, October 4, 2019 9:08 am

Lois Porter

Lois Porter (Dixon) passed away on September 11, 2019. She was born in Saliersville, Kentucky on January 4, 1923 to Una and Tobe Dixon. She married Bower Porter on February 5, 1949 in Columbus, Ohio. He proceeded her in death in August 2013.

She leaves her family Martin and Anne Porter, Perry and Terri Porter, four grandchildren Tobey (Trisha), Seth (Lindsay), Shannon and Jessica (Panos Kourliouros) and six great grandchildren Brayden, Mayson, Rya, Charlyse, Graham and Nina. She is also survived by siblings Bob, Mike and Velma.

Posted in on Friday, October 4, 2019 9:08 am.

