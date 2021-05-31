Lois Hester Berndt Coy, age 91, passed away peacefully at The Elizabeth Scott Community in Maumee, Ohio on Friday, May 28, 2021. She was born February 11, 1930 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Velma (Waggoner) and Lester Berndt. Lois graduated from Lake Township High School in 1948 and attended Bowling Green State University from 1948 to 1950. She was married to the late James (Jim) Coy from 1950 to 1975. Lois resided in Bowling Green, Ohio from 1950 until 2007.
Lois was a gifted seamstress and needle worker. She loved square and round dancing and taught round dancing for many years in Toledo and was featured at round dance conventions across Ohio. She also loved to travel and enjoyed many wonderful trips with her sister Phyllis.
Lois worked as assistant to the Program Director at WBGU from 1975 until her retirement in 1992. While a resident of Lutheran Village at Wolf Creek in Holland, Ohio (2007-2018) she chaired the activities committee, organizing many social and philanthropic events. Lois and her sister Phyllis moved to The Elizabeth Scott Community in Maumee in 2018.
Lois’ parents Lester and Velma Berndt and her sister Dondus Schober preceded her in death. Lois is survived by her sister, Phyllis Belch, of Maumee, OH, three children and their spouses, Cordell (Karen) of Villa Hills, KY, Carleen (Alan Meade) of Bowling Green, OH, Curtiss (Kathy) of Pemberville, OH, eleven grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service honoring Lois’ life will be held for the immediate family. If you wish to make a memorial in Lois memory please send donations to either the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio or the Alzheimer’s Association Northwest Ohio Chapter.