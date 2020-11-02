Lois Bockbrader, 83, of Findlay, passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the Blanchard Valley Hospital.
Lois was born on November 1, 1937 in Wayne, Ohio to the late Charles and Esther (Krise) Parsons. She married Evan Bockbrader on September 1, 1990 at the Hope Lutheran Church and he preceded her in death on February 2, 2015. Lois is survived by her children: Robin (Bill) Hartwell of Millsboro, Delaware, Joel (Diane) Curlis of Findlay, Todd (Kris) Curlis of Findlay, Ryan (Kathy Jo) Curlis of Napoleon, Jeff (Debra) Bockbrader of Bowling Green, Pam (Pat) Tyson of Wayne and Jill (Sam) Peters of Bloomdale ; grandchildren: Chad (Beth), Tyler, Haleigh, Lindy (Bobby), Hannah (Dewey), McKenzie, Connor, Morgan, Lauren (Carl), Kay (Brent) and Joey (Brooke), Justin, Amanda, Aaron (Amy), Alan (Ashley), Adam (Blair), Amanda (Gregory), Samantha, Katie and McKenzie; great-grandchildren: Brayden, Kylie, Augustus, Easton, Oliver Krew and Kade Molly, Miles, Avery, Casey, Chase, Grace and Colton; a sister Helen Fast of Findlay and a brother Rex Parsons of Oregon. She was preceded in death by her son Rodd Curlis and brothers Edgar, Orval and Arthur Parsons.
Lois worked for JCPenny and retired from there as a supervisor. She was a faithful member of the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Findlay. Lois enjoyed spending her winter months in Arizona and was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes Fan. Most of all, Lois enjoyed spending time with her family and enjoyed going to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s activities.
A Graveside Service for family and friends will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM in the Graham Cemetery, Wayne, Ohio, with Pastor Doris Harris Mars, officiating.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Hanneman Funeral Home, 201 Osborn Ave., Findlay, Ohio 45840.
Memorial contributions may be gifted in Lois’ honor to St. John’s Lutheran Church, 1701 Tiffin Ave., Findlay, Ohio 45840 or to the American Heart Association, 4331 Keystone Dr., Maumee, Ohio 43537.
Online condolences, as well as a fond memory can be shared with Lois’ family by visiting www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com.