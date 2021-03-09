Lois “Annette” Foster, 72, of Bowling Green, passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Perrysburg.
Annette was born in Birmingham, AL to Roy and Ruth (Kelton) Pitts.
Annette grew up playing piano and singing in her father’s church. After retiring from Floyd College in Rome, GA she returned to Northwest Ohio. Annette had a passion for her family and treasured the time spent with her grandchildren.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Jennifer Meece; son, Nathan (Angelina) Vaquera-Linke; grandchildren, Aubrey, Austin, Oscar and Sawyer; sisters, Nancy (Gary) Cole, Terrie Pitts; and brother, Roy Pitts, II.
Annette was preceded in death by her parents; twin sister, Jeanette Pitts; and son-in-law, Ken Meece.
The family will receive guests Wednesday, March 10, 2021 from 5-7 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral services will be private for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Annette’s family, in care of Jennifer Meece, for help with final expenses.
