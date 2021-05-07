Lois Ann Hill was a local farm girl who grew up in Wood County. She took a job as a secretary in the Rossford Army Ordinance Depot, where she met the love of her life, Lloyd J. Hill, Jr. It was love at first sight. After their wedding November 7, 1953 they moved to Edwardsville, Illinois. Mom was so homesick they moved back to Wood County, settling in Perrysburg where they raised their five children on Mulberry Street.
She was very active in all aspects of Zoar Lutheran Church including teaching Sunday School, Bible school and many years as the church secretary. After retirement she devoted herself to her family, traveling with Lloyd and giving hugs as only she could give.
She is survived by her children; Cynthia A. (David) Bench, Kenneth R. (Mary) Hill, Jeanne E. (Daniel) Hook, Jeffrey L. (Leslie) Hill and Laura E. (Kevin) Smith; grandchildren, Kurt (Corinna) Bench, Arik (Beth) Bench, Heidi (Derek) Meyer, Sarah (Travis) Matthieson, Laura (Doug) Lang, Kara Hook, Jacob (Becky) Hook, Hannah (Jason) Bumb and Molly Smith; great-grandchildren, Jed, Josiah, Caleb, Ethan, Arianna, Elias, Nora, Tatum, Levi, Kathryn, Edith, Roland, Jackson and Effie.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband.
Private services were held with the immediate family at Zoar Lutheran Church with Pastor Timothy P. Philabaum, officiating. Burial was in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank-Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133).
Memorial contributions may be made to Zoar Lutheran Church.
Condolences may be made to the family online at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.