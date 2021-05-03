Lois A. Mills, age 96, of Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Monday, May 3, 2021.
She was born February 3, 1925 in Toledo, Ohio. Lois was a 1943 graduate of Bowling Green High School. She married Glee W. Mills, Jr. on September 17, 1944, and he preceded her in death on May 27, 1995. Together they owned and operated Mills Jewelry, downtown Bowling Green for many years.
Lois was a longtime member of The Lady Elks and The Trinity United Methodist Church of Bowling Green.
She is survived by her son, David Mills of Rudolph, and daughters Diane (Urban) Haslinger of Bowling Green and Debra (David) Anthony of Satsuma, FL; grandchildren, Matthew Haslinger, Andrew Haslinger and Paige Mills; great grandchildren, Beau and Trinity Haslinger. She was preceded in death by her husband Glee, parents Fred and Frieda (Geldin) Meyers, sister Doris Koehn and brother Robert Meyers.
A graveside service for Lois will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Trinity United Methodist Church of Bowling Green. Arrangements have been entrusted to Deck-Hanneman Funeral Home, www.hannemanfuneralhomes.com