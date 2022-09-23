Lloyd W. Daman, 88, of Pemberville, Ohio passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. Lloyd was born on May 17, 1934 to William and Helen (Kaemming) Daman, in Scotch Ridge, Ohio. He married Mary Morgan on June 27,1959 in Perrysburg, OH. Lloyd and Mary raised 3 sons and recently celebrated their 63rd anniversary this year.

Lloyd was a veteran and served in the Army in 1957 with an honorable discharge. Always working several jobs, he was a hard worker including his 40+ years with LOF/Pilkington. He retired in 1997 and enjoyed travelling and visiting AZ with his wife Mary.