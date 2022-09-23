Lloyd W. Daman, 88, of Pemberville, Ohio passed away peacefully on September 22, 2022 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. Lloyd was born on May 17, 1934 to William and Helen (Kaemming) Daman, in Scotch Ridge, Ohio. He married Mary Morgan on June 27,1959 in Perrysburg, OH. Lloyd and Mary raised 3 sons and recently celebrated their 63rd anniversary this year.
Lloyd was a veteran and served in the Army in 1957 with an honorable discharge. Always working several jobs, he was a hard worker including his 40+ years with LOF/Pilkington. He retired in 1997 and enjoyed travelling and visiting AZ with his wife Mary.
Lloyd also had a love of cars and tractors, spending many years rebuilding and refurbishing both. He was a member for the Power of Yesteryear tractor club. He also enjoyed spending time with his five grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife Mary, children, Mike (Carol) Daman of Indiana and Jim (Terri) Daman of Perrysburg. Grandchildren, Aubry, Cory, Troy, Nick, Josh, great-granddaughter Settie and sister Minarik. He was preceded in death by his son Jeff Daman, parents, and four siblings.
Visitation will take place at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home in Pemberville, OH from 4-7 p.m., on Friday, September 30, 2022. A funeral service will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 1, 2022. There will be additional visitation from 10 a.m., until time of services. Burial will follow at Pemberville Union Cemetery on Fish Rd. Officiating will be, Pr. Timothy Philabaum. Memorials for Lloyd may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church.